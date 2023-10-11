Pūtiki Bay boat owners whose vessels have been declared either wrecks or abandoned under Section 33J of the Maritime Transport Act have a week to respond to Auckland Transport’s Harbourmaster. They may then be required to remove their vessels and the boats may even be disposed of or destroyed if the owner cannot be found. This call comes after several complaints made to the Waiheke Local Board and the Auckland Harbourmaster by members of the community, including the Waiheke Boating Club.

• Silvia Massa

