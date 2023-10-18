As Kennedy Point Marina becomes operational, an uptick in applications for swing moorings in bays around Waiheke has caused concern about further loss of the commons and access rights.

Two applications for swing moorings are currently going through the planning process; one for Matarahui Bay by Park Point Drive and one for Cable Bay, by Cable Bay Lane.

Waiheke Local Board feedback has been sought for the first time, with Auckland Council’s planning team keen to know what it makes of the applications. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News…. Out Now!!!