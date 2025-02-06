Onetangi Beach Ratepayers Association (OBRA) are taking a proactive approach to the Shoreline Adaptation Plan for Waiheke, working with Auckland Council to come up with a plan that is appropriate to the area.

The council’s plan looks at how they intend to deal with council-owned assets such as roads, reserves and public facilities to respond to coastal hazards and climate change over the next 100 years.

After becoming aware of the draft plan for Waiheke that was released in August 2024 and open to public submissions until 7 October, a group of Onetangi residents researched the science behind the plan and sought independent advice before sending a preliminary response to Auckland Council outlining their concerns with the plan as it stood.

