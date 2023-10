Pharmacists and patients welcomed the removal of the $5 prescription co-payment fee in July but it has become an election campaign issue with National promising a more targeted version which they say will save money.

National plans to reinstate the fee for most people, except for community card holders and retirees with gold cards. They say this will save $280 million dollars, which can be redirected to new cancer treatments. • Paul Mitchell

