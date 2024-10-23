Mudbrick Vineyard has won trophies for the best wine of the year in three different categories at the 2024 New Zealand International Wine Show.

At the show’s prestigious awards ceremony in Auckland on Friday 18 October, the Waiheke vineyard took home trophies for the 2024 Champion Syrah and the Champion New Zealand Syrah for its 2022 Onetangi Valley Syrah, plus the Champion Cabernet Sauvignon for the 2022 Mudbrick Velvet.

• Paul Mitchell

