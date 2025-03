Minister of Sports and Recreation Mark Mitchell leaped into the action at last Saturday’s Z Manu Grand Finals held at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour after 10 qualifying rounds across Aotearoa. And he did it in his suit, to the delight of the crowd.

Jumping from the highest platform, he showed plenty of style with an exuberant tuck of the knee and a grin for the cameras.

• Sarah Gloyer

