Waiheke is welcoming the internationally recognised band Guitar Wolf to Artworks Theatre on Monday 17 March.

Guitar Wolf originate from Tokyo, Japan and have been worshipped in rock’n’roll circles for over three decades. Inspired by the records of 1950s distortion-loving guitarist Link Wray, as well as the Ramones, Johnny Thunders, The Cramps and Joan Jett, Guitar Wolf frontman Seiji has called their sound ‘jet rock’n’roll’, explaining in a 2012 interview: “I love jet planes. I love noisy music, too. So…there were records…many records…every record had no big sounds. So…easy to listen. I hate that! So! I add jet sounds. Bwaaaahng! Explosion!”

Guitar Wolf play Artworks Theatre on Monday 17 March. Go to artworkstheatre.org.nz to buy tickets.

• Katherine Kearsley

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025