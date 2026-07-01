In a huge win for Waiheke hospitality, Tantalus Estate and Mudbrick have both been awarded a Michelin star at the inaugural Michelin Guide Awards on Tuesday night.

“To be named alongside some of the country’s best is incredibly humbling. To see two Michelin Stars awarded on our little island in one evening is an extraordinary moment for Waiheke and everyone who contributes to its hospitality community” says general manager of Tantalus Estate, Luke Parker.

“We are grateful to Michelin for shining a global light on New Zealand hospitality, and proud to see our island recognised as part of that story”

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