How will the new Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act impact the Hauraki Gulf?

The Department of Conservation has been addressing this question in community forums around the region to educate the public on how the changes, which came into effect last October, affect people locally.

Principal marine ranger Adam Whatton recently addressed the issue at a public meeting at the Waiheke Sustainability Centre.

The Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act, over a decade in the making, created19 new marine protected areas – two marine reserves, 12 high protection areas (HPAs) and five seafloor protection areas (SPAs).

