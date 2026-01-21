Members of the DOC marine protection team conducting dive training. From left, Marie Everth, James Blackmore, Charlie Bedford, Dani Willis and Hare Goldsmith. Photo Department of Conservation

How will the new Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act impact the Hauraki Gulf?

The Department of Conservation has been addressing this question in community forums around the region to educate the public on how the changes, which came into effect last October, affect people locally. 

Principal marine ranger Adam Whatton recently addressed the issue at a public meeting at the Waiheke Sustainability Centre.

The Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act, over a decade in the making, created19 new marine protected areas – two marine reserves, 12 high protection areas (HPAs) and five seafloor protection areas (SPAs).

Full story in this week's Gulf News

