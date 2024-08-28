A man in his seventies was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after a serious car crash at the island’s eastern end last week.

Emergency services were called to Orapiu Road, near the intersection of Awaawaroa and Waiheke Roads, at 1pm on Thursday 22 August after the man lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a bank. Waiheke Police Sergeant Raymond Matthews says the man suffered life-changing injuries. He was driving west, towards Onetangi, when he lost control, crossed the centre line and hit the bank on the other side of the road and the vehicle rolled over. Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

• Paul Mitchell

