A proposed landfill, with a total compacted volume of roughly 142,000 cubic metres, could be on the cards near the upper reaches of the Te Matuku Bay Marine Reserve.

A concerned resident recently approached Gulf News with documents and ongoing communications between Auckland Council and a local resource consent planning company working on behalf of the owners of an Orapiu property. Auckland Council’s resource consent team says a consent application on behalf of 523 Orapiu Road was submitted in May of 2021 and put on hold in June 2021. It is currently pending a council request for additional information from the applicant.

The property was previously owned by Waiheke residents who began the resource consent approval process, before selling the property to Clevedon Trust Company and Wairoa Maritime Trustees Limited in January of this year.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd