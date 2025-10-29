A petition to delay and potentially stop the proposed closure of Waiheke’s Kiwibank branch has seen residents and businesses describe the situation as “upsetting and disappointing”.

The petition has been signed by more than 100 account holders already and was launched by the trade union for workers, E Tū.

E Tū’s Fiona Winslade, who collected the signatures from Kiwibank customers visiting the bank last week, says the union was notified of the changes by a worker of the branch “very recently”.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025