After months of working through red tape, Island Direct will soon be able to offer SuperGold card ticket subsidies to its passengers. Minister of Transport Simeon Brown confirmed to media this week that the ministry and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency were working with Auckland Transport to get Island Direct into the SuperGold card scheme from 1 July – but were still negotiating the contract with the ferry operator.

Island Direct co-owner David Todd says it’s a happy milestone, that will help the company build on a great first six months.

“We’d hoped to get it earlier, but when it comes to bureaucracy it just takes time.” And David says they’re taking the same patient approach with the HOP Card. They’ve got a good relationship with Auckland Transport, and are confident they will get there in the end, he says.• Paul Mitchell

