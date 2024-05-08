Several Waiheke residents have raised concerns that a landmark tree, and its connection to island history, may be lost after the Surfdale cypress known as ‘Fred Ladd’s tree’ or the ‘swing tree’ got a drastic trim last week.

Resident Sue Pawley took to social media worried the old tree was in poor health and wouldn’t survive Auckland Council contractors trimming its branches.

Auckland Council regional arborist and ecological manager David Stejskal says a comprehensive inspection of the Monterey cypress was carried out by an arborist after a report of potential safety issues from a concerned member of the public. “The tree was found to be over 75 percent dead, with minimal live canopy remaining.” • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd