Plans for how Waiheke will address the risks to infrastructure from rising sea levels and flooding are now open for community feedback.

Auckland Council is implementing the first stage of its Shoreline Adaptation Programme to develop a series of area-specific plans for protecting council-owned coastal land and assets over the next 100 years. The plans aim to address current and future coastal hazards like erosion, extreme weather events and sea-level rise.

