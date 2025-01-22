Kororā, or little blue penguins, seem to be thriving around Waiheke this year, says Native Bird Rescue’s Karen Saunders, which means fewer penguins in need of care.

After a string of La Niña years and a marine heatwave last year, so far this summer we have a ‘neutral year’, Karen says. That means food is accessible for the penguins without them having to travel too far out to sea. When the water is very warm, fish go further out and penguins may starve if they can’t find enough food.

The past year has also seen ‘double clutching’, where penguins have two rounds, or clutches, of eggs, the first being in May, which is uncommon.

• Tessa King

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025