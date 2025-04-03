“Game-changer”: ultrasound celebrates one year and 1000 scans

Waiheke Health Trust are celebrating one year of having an ultrasound on the island – and over 1000 scans completed in that time.

The ultrasound has been in operation since 12 March 2024, and over the 12 months until 12 March this year, sonographer Sam Buchanan has completed 1161 musculoskeletal, pregnancy, diagnostic and acute scans.

Motu Midwives’ Rachael Macdonald describes having an ultrasound machine on the island as “an absolute game-changer for birthing Waiheke whānau”. • Tessa King

