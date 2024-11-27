Parking fines have gone up around the country and unsuspecting Waiheke residents are being stung by the increased penalties.

As of 1 October, the fine for misusing mobility parks set aside for disabled people is $750, a giant leap up from $150. While most people agree this is a very good thing, the increases in fines for offences like overstaying by a few minutes in a paid space are a little harder for some to swallow.

• Tessa King

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024