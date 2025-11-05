The Waiheke Volunteer Fire Brigade is on a recruitment drive, looking to replace several members who have left recently – including Connor Coetzee who became one of the youngest paid fire fighters in New Zealand. He was assigned to the Newton Fire Brigade in Wellington.

Fire Chief Bruce Sciascia says they are looking for between four and six new volunteers to bring the brigade back to full strength. Being a fire fighter is fulfilling work, he says. “I still love it after nearly 40 years. I hate the administrative stuff I have to do these days, but I love being part of a fire crew helping the community, saving lives and property – that’s the real satisfaction in it.”

