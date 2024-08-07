Straight from Canada, the New Zealand String Quartet will jump off the plane and get on the next ferry to Waiheke to perform at the Waiheke Musical Museum this Sunday 11 August. The quartet is currently on a six-week international tour and will return to New Zealand to perform a series of concerts around Aotearoa.

This year has been an unusual one for the legendary group, with a large international tour that will see them visiting Canada, Hungary, and the Netherlands. They also had to farewell long-time member Monique Lapin after eight years of playing with the group to embark on a new musical journey.

• Silvia Massa

