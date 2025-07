The impact of a 3.4 magnitude earthquake shortly after midnight was felt in Warkworth and Aotea/Great Barrier, but went largely unnoticed on Waiheke last Wednesday 16 July.

The epicentre was approximately 55km east of Whangārei at a depth of 5km according to Geo Net, New Zealand’s natural hazard monitoring system. The earthquake is the eighth largest since the previous quake, measuring 4.1 in 2019.

• Avneesh Vincent

