The much-anticipated Waiheke Homemade Chilli Sauce Fest is back in April at Wild Estate and this year’s top award is named in honour of local chilli sauce legend Mike Minnaar.

Mike, who passed away in June 2024, was a huge chilli sauce fan and won the top prize three out of four times in the annual competition with his sauces including his much-loved ‘Chakalaka’. “The top prize comes with bragging rights and community glory for the next year as well as honouring and acknowledging Mike and his chilli sauce-winning legacy,” says festival co-organiser Chris Walker.

• Katherine Kearsley

