Morra Hall will host a Waiheke Budgeting Service fundraiser on Saturday 5 April featuring music from Sirens with special guest Nuno Moura on drums, DJ Juice spinning the decks to keep the dance floor going and art on sale from local artists.

The event is being organised by Sandi Bezzant from Good Vibes Only, with all proceeds being donated to Waiheke Budgeting Services. Sandi says she created the event so the food bank and other services it offers can continue. “It’s vital for Waihekeans to have these services available to help them, especially when people are struggling and times are tough.”

• Katherine Kearsley

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025