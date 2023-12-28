©Waiheke Gulf News Ltd

According to figures that Gulf News has obtained under the official information act, Auckland Council collects $30,808,374 in rates from Waiheke. Local businesses pay $2,998,572.57, residential rates total $25,705,420.15 and the island’s waste accumulates a total of $2,104,374.11.

They come from Waiheke’s 274 business rate units, 6,408 residential rate units and 161 multiuse rate units that are used for both residential and business purposes. • Silva Masa

