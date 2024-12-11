Ostend Market will host a special Christmas market day this Saturday 14 December. It’s a chance for friends and whānau to spend a relaxing day doing their Christmas shopping locally while enjoying live music from country singer Tommy Picket. There will also be a special craft corner to keep tamariki entertained.

This year the market is also collecting donations of toys and food for Waiheke Budgeting Services, who will redistribute them to those who need help getting food on the table and presents under the tree this holiday season.

Market coordinator Jill Mallinson estimates they will have around 80 Christmas-decorated stalls on the day. “I told everybody [at the market] I expect sparkles and jingles,” she says.

• Silvia Massa

