Greens co-leader, and Auckland Central MP, Chloe Swarbrick is calling for parliament to take the threat of caulerpa more seriously; before it spreads and smothers even more of our coastal seabeds. In a special debates session on local issues this week, Swarbrick said the roughly $5 million dedicated to fighting caulerpa is a drop in the bucket, and a pale shadow of the billion-dollar response to Mycoplasma bovis when it posed a similar scale threat to the dairy and farming industries. • Paul Mitchell

