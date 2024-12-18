New biosecurity controls are in place over an area of Waiheke Island waters to prevent the spread of exotic caulerpa.

The controlled area notice that was discussed over the last few weeks has been confirmed, says John Walsh of Biosecurity New Zealand, and applies to an area around Thompson’s Point and across Onetangi Bay.

With the controls now in place, Councillor Richard Hills emphasises the importance of boaties playing their part in stopping the spread.

• Tessa King

