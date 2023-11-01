Waiheke wineries are eagerly awaiting the formation of a new government, as an amendment bill to clarify the rules around cellar door sales was paused mid-way through Parliament due to the election. Casita Miro owner and vice-president of the Waiheke Winegrowers Association Barnett Bond says the amendment benefits everyone and clears up confusing legislation around cellar doors. While it won’t have a perceptible impact on the public, he says it will be a big boost for Waiheke winemakers and come as a massive relief at time when they are still feeling pressure from a downturn in business during the pandemic. • Paul Mitchell

