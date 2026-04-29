In November, Auckland Transport confirmed to the Matiatia carpark was regularly hitting maximum capacity, and Mātiatia needed another “half a carpark at least” to meet demand.

The Waiheke Local Board and Auckland Transport are looking into the issue of overcrowding at Mātiatia carpark. 

Although the pandemic and the fall in visitor numbers brought a temporary reprieve, the long-running Waiheke issue returned this summer. In November, Auckland Transport confirmed to Gulf News the carpark was once again regularly hitting maximum capacity, and Mātiatia needed another “half a carpark at least” to meet demand – although there are limited options to expand.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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