The Waiheke Local Board and Auckland Transport are looking into the issue of overcrowding at Mātiatia carpark.

Although the pandemic and the fall in visitor numbers brought a temporary reprieve, the long-running Waiheke issue returned this summer. In November, Auckland Transport confirmed to Gulf News the carpark was once again regularly hitting maximum capacity, and Mātiatia needed another “half a carpark at least” to meet demand – although there are limited options to expand.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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