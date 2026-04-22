Long-awaited council plans for a ban on residential helipads on Waiheke have been blocked by Minister for RMA Reform Chris Bishop.

Hitting back at the decision, Waitematā and Gulf Ward Councillor Mike Lee says “Bishop’s micromanagement of the Hauraki Islands District Plan is authoritarian overreach and “an abuse of ministerial authority which is prejudiced and politically biased”.

Mayor Wayne Brown says “the minister has done the right thing. It’s ridiculous to ban helicopters there.”

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