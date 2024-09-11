Beaches, berm parking and who can issue parking tickets were the key issues in Auckland Council’s proposed traffic-bylaw changes for the Waiheke Local Board.

The council is seeking local board feedback after a review with Auckland Transport found the current situation with three overlapping, but separate, traffic bylaws was inefficient. The council and Auckland Transport both have powers to make traffic rules for the region, laid out in Auckland Transport’s Bylaw 2012, Auckland Council’s Bylaw 2015 and the Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw 2013. The council rules mainly apply to council-controlled land including parks and beaches, and Auckland Transport rules mainly cover the transport system. The council proposes replacing these with a single bylaw to streamline the rules and make them more consistent.

• Paul Mitchell

