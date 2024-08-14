The government is investing an extra $10million in the fight against caulerpa. The money will be allocated to continued testing and to finding which method is the best to eradicate the invasive seaweed.

Minister for Biosecurity Andrew Hoggard announced the boost last week and says it’s additional funding from the $5million they invested earlier this year for an urgent work programme for technology development to locate and eradicate caulerpa.

• Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024