Transport agency Waka Kotahi concluded its investigation into the Waiheke ferry route this week, publicly releasing its final briefing to the Transport Minister and two follow-up consultants’ reports in response to multiple Official Information Act requests.

Waka Kotahi has been reviewing the exemption granted to Fullers360, which allows it to operate outside Auckland Transport’s control.

A Waka Kotahi request to the Minister of Transport for an “order in council” is the only way to remove the exemption, however officials concluded that although the route is integral to the Auckland region public transport network, there is not enough evidence that fares need to be regulated to satisfy the criteria for an order in council request under the Land Transport Management Act. • Paul Mitchell

