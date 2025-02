Waiheke Whisky Distillery has spirited away some gold from the 2025 World Whiskies Awards.

The international competition hosted in London, saw the distillery’s Dyad Peat and Port whisky named the world’s best small batch single malt (12 years and under). It also won a gold medal for excellence for its Cantankerous whisky.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025