The controversial Waiheke Marina at Kennedy Point marked a major milestone on Monday, welcoming in the first boats.

It comes after heated opposition from the local community with lengthy and expensive battles fought out in the Environment and High Courts and over two years of the Pūtiki Bay occupation, with occupiers setting up camp on the beach.

Speaking to Gulf News, Waiheke Marina director Kitt Littlejohn says most of the marina’s 180 berths have been sold but a few remain, with price tags ranging from $375,000 for a 12-metre berth to $995,000 for a 20-metre berth. • Liza Hamilton

