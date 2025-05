Critically-acclaimed immersive theatre experience The Barden Party are back, returning to Artworks Theatre this weekend. This time round, the travelling troupe will be performing Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

The dark tale of ambition and betrayal will be reimagined – and given a sassy, sexy, bluegrass twist – for two foot-stomping, unforgettable evenings of music, mischief and magic.

• Katherine Kearsley

