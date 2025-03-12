One of Waiheke’s dedicated emergency responders, Hato Hone St John Waiheke volunteer Peter Huggard, is being recognised in the 2024 Order of St John Honours list. The award, sanctioned by St John Ambulance’s Royal Patreon King Charles, honours Peter’s nearly three decades of service.

Peter says he’s chuffed to get the nod and his family are thrilled, and it’s been a privilege to do such fulfilling work. He started volunteering as a medic for St John Ambulance Brigade at Lower Hutt rugby games when he was 16. “I’m old enough that I go way back to the ‘Black and Whites’,” he says, referring to their uniform worn at the time, which included a black hat with a white headband. Back then, the brigade handled first aid and paramedic services for all sports and public events. In 1974 it merged with the St John Ambulance Association to become the St John Ambulance Foundation.

• Paul Mitchell

