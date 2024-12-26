Council officials say contractors may be called in to remove the thick black algae coating southern beaches and causing a pungent smell, even hundreds of metres back from the foreshore, but it is unlikely to happen before late January.

“If we encounter similar volumes of slimy algae to what we did last summer, we will remove this from the foreshore and transport it off Waiheke Island to be disposed of,” says general manager of engineering of assets and technical advisory, Paul Klinac. He says the council is monitoring the situation and thanks residents for their feedback.

• Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024