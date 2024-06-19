“We’ve been approved by the council to build more housing units, which is great, but we still have to find the funding to make that happen,” says Wiremu Te Taniwha of Living Waters Church, Waiheke’s only emergency housing provider. Photo Liza Hamilton

The number of Aucklanders on the public housing waitlist is eclipsing previous figures, reaching nearly 11,000 people.

Auckland Council’s community impact unit recently presented an update on the homelessness work programme to the council’s regulatory and community safety committee. The update revealed that 10,699 people are currently on the waitlist for public housing in Auckland – up from 3,417 in 2018, an increase of 7282 people in five years. Committee chair Josephine Bartley suggested the council should advocate for further funding to go towards homelessness initiatives.

