A proposal to change the Hauraki Gulf Islands District Plan to tighten helipad consent rules is now headed to public consultation.

Auckland Council’s Policy and Planning Committee voted unanimously to move the proposed plan change forward on Thursday 10 April. If the plan change is approved, helipad consent rules will be updated to consider the impact of noise and vibration caused by helicopters on the environment and heritage sites.

• Paul Mitchell

