The Ministry for Primary Industries is warning fishers to watch out for and report so-called ‘zombie snapper’.

After receiving reports of unwell-looking snapper caught in Kaipara Harbour last May, Biosecurity New Zealand have conducted research there as well as in Raglan, Whangārei Harbour and Paekākāriki. The report concluded that all of the sick fish found in these locations exhibited the same symptoms: cataracts or eye damage, sick kidneys, scarred livers and lack of flesh or starvation. It has not identified the cause of the symptoms.

