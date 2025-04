The Waiheke Jazz Festival has added another string to its bow, this year becoming the Waiheke Jazz and Blues Festival.

The Blues Revue at Goldie Estate on Saturday 19 April runs from 12 to 5pm and features two of New Zealand’s most iconic blues performers, Midge Marsden and Hammond Gamble, as well as a host of other top blues artists.

• Tessa King

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025