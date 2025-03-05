“It’s a heartbreak for the teams in Ukraine, from senior government officials, military commanders, civic leaders, hospital and emergency personnel and humanitarian aid workers to everyday citizens,” says Kiwi KARE (Kiwi Aid and Refugee Evacuation) founder Tenby Powell of last weekend’s Oval Office clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“But what sums it up for me is President Trump’s closing comment where he says this is going to be great television. The reality is that innocent men, women and children are being killed wholesale and the situation surrounding Ukraine’s borders is a stark example of geopolitical injustice.”

• Sarah Gloyer