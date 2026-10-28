Hundreds gathered at Oneroa Beach on Sunday calling for an end to bottom trawling in Tīkapa Moana/Hauraki Gulf, and urging political leaders to make ocean protection a priority as they head for the ballot boxes on 7 November.

About 20 boats displaying banners opposing bottom trawling were scattered across the bay as protestors and a flotilla of kayaks, stand up paddleboards and waka ama rallied for stronger protections for the gulf.

The event, organised by Forest and Bird, featured community speakers and politicians, including Green Party MP Teanau Tuiono, Opportunity Party’s Johan Chang and Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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