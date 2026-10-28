Waiheke Dirt Track Club celebrated its 40th anniversary in high-octane style over the weekend, delivering plenty of action both on and off the oval.

“After many years, it was great to see visiting drivers and cars from Meremere, Waihi and Waiuku clubs returning to the island for an interclub meet to mark the occasion,” said club president Ben Tukotahi Kara, who grew up around the pits and track.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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