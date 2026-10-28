Tāmaki Makaurau candidate and former Waiheke High student, Kerrin Leoni has confirmed she is now running as an independent MP for the Tāmaki Makaurau seat after resigning from the Labour Party.

Leoni resigned after video footage emerged showing her campaigning at a whānau gathering attended by Mongrel Mob members.

The footage, obtained by Whakaata Māori (Māori Television), showed Leoni wearing a Labour-branded jacket, speaking at the gathering, holding up an election hoarding and handing out pamphlets.

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