Waiheke artist and sculptor Anton Forde’s striking contemporary pou work Papare/Protection has been awarded the Exhibiting Artist’s Pick at the world’s largest free-to-the-public sculpture event, which ended in Sydney on Monday.

Anton, whose work has been viewed by almost half a million people in recent weeks at Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi 2023, says it is a huge honour to be peer selected by the 105 exhibiting artists, drawn from 21 countries around the world. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!