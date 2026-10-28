Spring colour and gardening creativity will be in full bloom on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November, with the return of the Jassy Dean Trust Waiheke Garden Festival.

Festival-goers are invited to explore a curated selection of 10 private gardens, offering an opportunity to revel in some of the island’s most unique and inspiring outdoor spaces. Event coordinator Jo Ewer says the lineup includes a wonderfully diverse mix of gardens, showcasing garden design, plants, sculpture, water features and art installations.

“It’s a really fun way to spend a spring weekend on Waiheke.”

She says tickets are valid for both days of the event, so visitors can enjoy it all at their leisure. “It’s a bit like choosing your own adventure – you can visit the gardens in any order, at your own pace and choose how you get around.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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