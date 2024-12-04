A celebration is happening in Surfdale this weekend as Lynsey Champion officially opens her new studio space to the public. It’s been a long time coming for the hat maker, who has spent a lot of her career whipping up her fabulous creations from a spare room in one of several homes she has lived in on the island since her move here in 2005.

Lynsey is well known around the island for her distinctive hats, but that is not all she makes: as an environmentally conscious artisan she works hard to ensure as little of her business waste as possible goes into landfill, finding many inventive ways to use up her scraps. Hair scrunchies, coasters and little ornamental fairies and wooden peg superheroes are all part of her offerings, along with nifty earrings and accessories made from cast-aside materials like hoses, hotties and inner tubes.

• Emma Hughes

