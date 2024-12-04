The Sea Inside Her is an exhibition of paintings, poetry and a short film set to open at the Waiheke Community Art Gallery next week. Award-winning filmmaker, Waiheke’s own Alyx Duncan, says it is an immersive experience about “the fragility of staying in control of oneself” which explores “how we are affected by nature and our influence on it, while holding onto the idea we are somehow separate from it”.

The project started when Alyx Duncan decided to make a film with her friend, poet and writer Michele Powles. Growing up in an environmentally conscious community on Waiheke, Alyx was always close to nature but when she became a mother, she says she found herself trying to keep it at arm’s length as she worried about protecting her child from things like venomous white-tail spiders. Alyx says that realising a lot of her worries were irrational got her thinking about our relationship with nature.

• Paul Mitchell

